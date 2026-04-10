Dozens of dead fish surface in pond in Jacksonville’s Murray Hill neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple dead fish have turned up in Powers Park pond in Jacksonville’s Murray Hill.

Action News Jax is working to learn the exact cause of these fish fatalities, which are commonly labeled as fish kills.

According to the University of Florida, “a fish kill is an event in which numerous dead fish are suddenly observed in a waterbody.”

Sasadya Miner walks along Day Avenue and Green Street with her dog very often.

“But last night specifically there was a very rancid smell that I couldn’t not identify that I haven’t smelled before” Miner said.

“I live close to the park so as soon as we reach the park, the smell kind of, the smell wafts all around this area” Mattho Mandersloot said.

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The city of Jacksonville said historically, it has been nearly impossible to determine the cause of a fish kill in a stormwater pond.

The city public affairs office said that stormwater ponds are not pristine and are not designed to support aquatic life or wildlife, they are designed to hold pollutants and provide treatment to minimize pollutant loads in surface waters such as rivers, creeks, and streams.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said fish kills usually stem from natural causes like low dissolved oxygen, algae blooms, or temperature fluctuations.

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The City said FWC is also investigating, taking water quality measurements, and sampling. Action News Jax observed a worker standing near the putrid waters.

“I hope nobody’s fishing right now, because that would be nasty” Mandersloot said.

Action News Jax reached out to FWC about the fish deaths; they said they will update us when they have new information.

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