Dozens of Georgia high school football players suspended after brawl

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Dozens of high school football players are suspended following a fight involving a Southeast Georgia team.

The fight happened during a playoff game on Friday, Nov. 21, between Brunswick High School and Gainesville (Ga.) High School.

It started at midfield with helmets being ripped off multiple players. Seconds later, a bench-clearing fight broke out.

When the fight happened, Gainesville was winning 42 to 0 in the third quarter. A Brunswick defender pulled the helmets off two Gainesville players and threw a punch.

That led to both teams running on the field to fight. Officials had to end the game early because of the brawl.

On Monday, the Georgia High School Association announced it is suspending 39 Gainesville football players.

Despite losing nearly half its roster, the team will still play in the quarterfinals Friday.

The superintendent over the Gainesville team defended his players, saying most were trying to separate and resolve the fight.

Aside from the suspensions, the school was also fined $5,000.

The school has appealed the decision.

GHSA said Brunswick will also face a fine and players will also be suspended, but it has not determined an exact number yet.

Losing that playoff game means Brunswick’s season is over, so it will be interesting to see how the local suspensions are given and if they will affect next year.

