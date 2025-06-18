DreamFinders Homes CEO, Jumbo Shrimp owner among those in talks to buy the Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An investment group interested in buying the Tampa Bay Rays includes prominent Jacksonville business figures.

The Rays released a statement Wednesday confirming that it was discussing a possible sale of the team.

“The Tampa Bay Rays announced that the team has recently commenced exclusive discussions with a group led by Patrick Zalupski, Bill Cosgrove, Ken Babby and prominent Tampa Bay investors concerning a possible sale of the team,” the club said Wednesday while declining further comment.

Zalupski is from Ponte Vedra Beach and is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Babby is the owner of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, which is the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

A representative for the Jumbo Shrimp told Action News Jax’s radio partner WOKV, “We have no comment at this time.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Action News Jax reached out to the city of Jacksonville about this development and received the following statement:

“Jacksonville has fantastic fans and sports are a big economic driver for our city. It is premature to consider the opportunity at this point, but anything is possible down the road as we continue to grow.”

This is a developing story. Action News Jax will update this story as we receive more information.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.