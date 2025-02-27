Driver dies after colliding with tractor in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old Lake City man is dead after the car he was driving was hit by a tractor trailer Thursday morning. The wreck occurred at about 6:05 a.m. on SR 47 at the intersection of CR 238 (Elim Church Road).

The driver, who has not been identified, was traveling east on CR 238 (Elim Church Road). He entered the intersection from a stop sign at SR 47 and drove into the path of an oncoming tractor trailer, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor trailer hit the 63-year-old’s driver side door causing both vehicles to overturn. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the news release states.

The truck driver, a 33-year-old Lake City man, was not injured.

