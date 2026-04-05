Nine arrested in St. Johns County DUI Wolfpack Operation

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, working alongside partner law enforcement agencies, arrested nine people on DUI charges during a countywide DUI Wolfpack Operation conducted over two days last month, officials announced.

Deputies and officers carried out 173 traffic stops between Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, as part of the coordinated enforcement effort targeting impaired drivers throughout the county.

The March operation was dedicated to the memory of Mark Sabri, who was killed by an impaired driver at the intersection of St. Johns Parkway and Silverlake Drive in January of 2024.

Officials said the operation is part of an ongoing commitment to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes involving impaired driving while also educating the public on the serious consequences of driving under the influence.

The sheriff’s office released a video recap of the March 2026 operation on its YouTube channel, below.

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