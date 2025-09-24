Driver dies in three-vehicle wreck in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash occurred late Tuesday night on US Highway 1 in Flagler County when a sedan traveling the wrong way collided head-on with another vehicle.

The incident took place at 11:57 p.m. just south of Seminole Woods Boulevard. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a 76-year-old man from Melbourne was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, a 63-year-old man from Bunnell sustained serious injuries. A third vehicle, an SUV driven by a 41-year-old man from Palm Coast, was also involved in the crash but the driver was unharmed.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wrong-way driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the second vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

The specific reasons why the first vehicle was traveling the wrong way remain unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

