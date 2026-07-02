Driver dies in Union County single-vehicle crash

UNION COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old Lake City man is dead after crashing the car he was driving early Thursday in Union County. The crash happened at about 12:10 a.m. on County Road 18A near SW 63rd Street near Lake Butler.

The man was driving a 2006 Nissan northbound on CR 18A when he drove off the roadway onto the grass shoulder, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, then collided with the edge of SW 63rd Street causing the vehicle to go airborne over SW 63rd Street, the news release states.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the news release states.

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