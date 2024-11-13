Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 37-year-old O’Brien woman is dead after wrecking her car in Columbia County on Tuesday. She was traveling south on SR 247 approaching the intersection of SW Callahan Avenue at about 4:25 p.m., a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. The silver SUV she was driving left the roadway and collided with two signal supports before entering a private property, the news release states. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to HCA Lake City where she was pronounced dead, the news release states.

