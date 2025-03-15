Driver slams into school bus dropping off children in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Fla. — A school bus was dropping off students Friday when it was rear ended by an SUV. The bus had its flashing red lights engaged as children were getting off at Northeast 261st Circle and Northeast 136th Way, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The school bus received minor damage. No injuries were reported. The Union County School Board notified the parents of all 17 children on board. “The parents arrived on scene to pick up their respective children,” the news release states.

