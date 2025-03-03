Drivers left ‘very shaken’ after man points gun at Jacksonville drivers, St. Johns deputies on I-95

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Monday morning was a new kind of traffic nightmare in St. Johns County after St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputies say 62-year-old Samuel O’Neal Gardner pointed a gun at fellow drivers on Interstate 95 southbound around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators said Monday that Gardner fired off a few shots, but they’re unsure if he aimed at other drivers on I-95.

Rodneshia Jones saw the entire thing unfold first-hand, capturing shocking video of the encounter after driving right alongside Gardner on I-95 during the incident.

“I’d heard a pop like before we got on [the] side of each other, but I didn’t really pay any mind, and I heard another one,” Jones said. “I was like, ‘Wait a minute, what’s that?’ And I look to my right, and I see he has the gun out the window.”

SJSO said deputies attempted to pull Gardner over on I-95 southbound, but he instead turned the gun toward deputies and led them on a chase.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I got off on the exit and I really just sat there and tried to decompress. You know, I cried,” Jones told Action News Jax after the incident. “I was very, very shaken up, because you don’t expect to look to your right and see a gun, you know, out of someone’s window.”

SJSO said Monday Gardner was airlifted to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle and getting taken down by a sheriff’s office K9.

The incident snarled traffic on I-95 for hours for drivers like Taylor Starr.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I travel on this road almost once a month because my parents live in Orlando and I actually live in Jacksonville,” Starr said. “So, I mean, I’ve heard a lot of crazy things, but to have somebody just stop and pointing guns is a little insane.”

According to investigators, Gardner now faces charges of aggravated fleeing, three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, and improper exhibition of a firearm.

Florida Highway Patrol is now assisting the sheriff’s office’s investigation into what led up to the incident.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.