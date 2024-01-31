Drug Free Duval offers free overdose training

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Free community training coming to Duval and Clay next month.

Drug Free Duval and St. Mark’s Missionary Baptist Church are partnership with Ascension St. Vincent’s to will offer a Free Opioid Overdose and Naloxone(Narcan) Administration training to adults and youth aged 12 and older with parental consent.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Each participant will receive a Naloxone kit used to reverse overdose.

The free training will be Saturday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Missionary Baptist Church,2703 Forman Circle, Middleburg, FL 32068

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.