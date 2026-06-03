‘It’s absolutely insane’: Woman speaks out after dogs attack her cat in Magnolia Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is speaking out after a security camera video captured two dogs attacking her cat in Magnolia Gardens.

Melissa Craig owns the cat, named Fat Cat. She sent Action News Jax her security camera footage from early Wednesday morning that shows both dogs dragging the cat away from a parked car. You can see the cat running away for help.

“It’s absolutely insane,” Craig said.

Craig believes the dogs belong to one of her neighbors and says she’s been dealing with issues like this since she moved into her home last November.

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“I absolutely feel like there should be more done for these aggressive animals,” Craig said.

This comes just two days after we told you about another aggressive dog terrorizing a Beach Haven neighborhood. In that situation, neighbors claim a gray pit bull repeatedly escaped from a nearby home, chased residents, and caused thousands of dollars in property damage.

“I shouldn’t have to worry about walking out my front door to potentially an animal that’s aggressive like that and being attacked,” Craig said.

Craig says she’s filed several complaints with Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) about dogs roaming free near her house. She also says she filed a police report.

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However, ACPS says they’ve only found one call from her this year, but they are taking care of it.

Michael Bricker is the Chief of ACPS. He says they haven’t seen an increase in calls about dogs running at large compared to last year. However, he notes it’s not unusual to see those types of calls increase in the summer.

“When it gets warm, when kids are out during the summer our calls increase every single year,” Bricker said. “There’s more visibility. There’s more people out on the streets seeing the dogs run around.”

As for how Craig’s cat is doing, she says she’s grateful that he wasn’t hurt; however, she says the cat is pretty shaken up at this point.

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