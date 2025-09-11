Dry end to the work week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday will start off nice and mostly dry, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

The afternoon commute is also expected to be dry. High will read the mid-80s inland, and lower to mid-80s along the coast.

A few showers return this weekend as onshore winds increase.

Expect rough ocean conditions this weekend. Some minor tidal flooding is possible.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 64/86

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with brief showers. 67/85

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated, brief shower. 68/84

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. 65/87

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 65/89

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 67/89

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️