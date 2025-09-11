Dry end to the work week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday will start off nice and mostly dry, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
The afternoon commute is also expected to be dry. High will read the mid-80s inland, and lower to mid-80s along the coast.
A few showers return this weekend as onshore winds increase.
Expect rough ocean conditions this weekend. Some minor tidal flooding is possible.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 64/86
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with brief showers. 67/85
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated, brief shower. 68/84
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. 65/87
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 65/89
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 67/89
