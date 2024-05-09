Durham School Services looking for school bus drivers amidst hundreds of STA layoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bus drivers are a vital part of many kids’ school experience in Duval County and Javon Turner is ready for the challenge.

“You’re the first person they see. So you’re representing the company, and you don’t know what kind of day they’re having,” Turner said. “So you having a nice attitude, being happy, being jolly, is early in the morning. And you’re greeting them you don’t know whose lives are changing.”

Turner was just one of many who showed up to Durham School Services’ hiring event Thursday morning with the need for bus drivers at Durham greater than ever.

An Action News Jax investigation exposed delays, possible civil rights violations, and safety concerns with another contractor, Student Transportation of America, which later lost two of its contracts with Duval County Public Schools. Now, Durham is picking up 220 more routes to fill that void, and hiring drivers who were let go from STA.

“Our first goal was hire all those great drivers that are driving right now. Bring them over to our, you know, our company,” John Ziggler with Durham School Services said at Thursday’s hiring event. “And then looking like I said, for new hires, we’ve got great hours, it’s a great job.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This job fair is a two-day event. Those who show up to Durham’s hiring event Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. off Monument Road can also get hands-on experience behind the wheel, making sure they’re prepared to drive our children to school every day.

Although starting pay is still being decided on for the 2024-2025 school year, Ziggler says drivers can expect to start around $20-21 dollars an hour and can earn up to $25.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.