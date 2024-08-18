Duval Clerk of Courts unveils new electronically certified documents for official records

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — The Duval County Clerk of Courts has launched a new service offering electronically certified documents for most records in the Official Record. This includes documents such as marriage licenses, deeds, mortgages, judgments, claims of lien, and satisfactions.

Electronically certified documents will feature a unique code along with an electronic stamp and seal. They can be authenticated at any time using a clickable link or QR code on the document’s cover page. Customers purchasing eCertified documents will receive immediate access via an email link, allowing them to download and print as many copies as needed within 30 days, eliminating the need for additional purchases.

These eCertified records, available for documents recorded since 1988, can be ordered through eCertify from any location. They are accepted by both federal and state agencies and should be recognized by other entities requiring certified copies.

“Our ability to offer electronically certified records is a game-changer,” said Duval County Clerk Jody Phillips. “We hope that giving our customers the opportunity to obtain certified documents instantaneously from wherever they happen to be, as well as the chance to print as many copies as necessary, allows them to get their business done as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

For more information on obtaining certified copies from the Official Record, visit www.duvalclerk.com/officialrecords. The Clerk’s Office plans to add electronically certified court records for purchase soon.

