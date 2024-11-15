Duval County marks World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 2-thousand lives have been lost in Florida car crashes this year. On Duval County roadways, more than 130 lives have been lost.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The city of Jacksonville and transportation officials came together at James Weldon Johnson Park to honor those victims, where white flags symbolize the 508 lives lost on Duval County roadways between 2021 and 2023.

“7% of those are children under the age of 18. So, seven in every hundred people that die in our roadways is a child,” Vice Chair of Jacksonville Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee Lauren Rushing said.

So that’s why Jacksonville Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee hosted the first-ever World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

“Our work continues in their honor to ensure that another family does not experience the same pain,” City of Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said.

City leaders, including Mayor Donna Deegan, joined families and advocates to remember those lost in traffic crashes.

“Together, we will ensure Jacksonville is a safe, accessible, enjoyable city for pedestrians and cyclists,” Mayor Deegan said.

Officials are working on the Vision Zero action plan as part of the city’s efforts to prevent future tragedies. This federally funded initiative aims to identify high-risk areas and crash trends in the community.

“She was involved in many activities throughout her life, but nothing made her happier than dancing,” a traffic crash victim’s family Drew Haramis said.

“Her personality was so big I can’t believe she is gone,” traffic crash victim’s friend.

Victim’s families and friends spoke about how traffic crashes claimed their loved ones.

On April 17th, 2009, Drew Haramis lost her daughter, Allison, in a car accident. But she soon started an organization called Angels for Allison in honor of her.

“She enjoyed volunteering in her young life, so we thought it would be a great way to give back to others,” said.

Organizers said that while this event is about honoring the victims, it’s also an opportunity to raise awareness about driver safety. Car crashes claim more than 40,000 lives annually across the U.S.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.