Duval County Public Schools holding teacher recruitment fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is holding a teacher recruitment fair at Sandalwood High School on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Submission of candidate eligibility to teach is required to attend the fair.

Candidates may attach eligibility documentation to their online teacher application. Documentation should include a combination of the following:

FDOE Certificate

Other State issued teaching certificate

College of Education degree-conferred transcripts

Non-College of Education degree-conferred transcripts

Passing score on the FDOE subject area certification exam

DCPS said interested teacher candidates should complete the survey below and submit a General Teacher 2024-25 Application at the following link: https://duvalschools.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.

All candidates must complete an online application and upload proof of eligibility when they apply, DCPS said.

