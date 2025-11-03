Duval County Public Schools to host enrollment expo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools will host the 2025 School Enrollment Expo on November 15 at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, providing families with an opportunity to explore school options for the 2026-27 school year.

As a school choice district, DCPS allows students to attend their neighborhood zoned school or apply for special assignments to other schools if space is available.

The expo will feature more than 140 traditional public schools, providing information on programs, enrollment, transportation, and more.

“As an A-rated school district, we believe many families will find their neighborhood school is the ideal choice for their child,” Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier said in a news release. “Open enrollment offers families the opportunity to make informed decisions about their child’s education.”

Families with new kindergarten or pre-kindergarten students can receive assistance with registration at the expo.

Important enrollment deadlines include special assignment applications from December 1 to January 31, 2026, and high school acceleration program applications from December 1 to January 15, 2026. VPK program applications are open from January 1 to February 28, 2026.

Several school consolidations will take place in the 2026-27 school year, including:

Don Brewer Elementary will close, and students will be zoned for Merrill Road Elementary .

will close, and students will be zoned for . George Washington Carver Elementary will close, and students will be zoned for Rufus E. Payne Elementary .

will close, and students will be zoned for . Hidden Oaks Elementary will close, and students will be zoned for Cedar Hills.

will close, and students will be zoned for Hyde Grove Elementary will close. Depending on their address, students will be zoned for either Hyde Park or Ramona Boulevard Elementary School.

The district will provide updates and support to families affected by school consolidations and boundary changes.

Parking is free, but limited at the Prime Osborn. Free shuttles are being offered from FSCJ’s Downtown Campus and LaVilla Middle School of the Arts.

