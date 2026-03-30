Duval County Public Schools opens summer camp registration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools opened registration for its summer camps this week.

The fee-based camps give students a chance to explore new interests and build skills during the summer break.

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According to the district, spots are limited and may fill quickly.

Parents can register through the Eleyo platform.

More information and registration links are available on the district’s website.

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