Duval County Public Schools testing new bus app

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is live testing its new bus app, Edulog, next week.

It was designed to let families of registered riders monitor the bus in real-time. Communication will also be sent through the app when it launches.

You can participate in live testing by downloading the app “Edulog Parent Portal.”

Once you’re at the sign-in screen, click “Sign in by an external provider” at the bottom of the screen. Then choose “Duval County Public Schools.” You then use your Linked Parent Account login credentials.

You will see your student’s bus route information after logging in. Until the testing period begins, that is all you will be able to see. After, you will be able to monitor the bus, including when your student boards and exits.

The following is the staggered live testing schedule:

Sept. 9 - High schools

Sept. 23 - Middle schools

Oct. 7 - Elementary schools

The official launch date is set for Nov. 1.

After the official launch, DCPS will only send bus delay communications through the app.

