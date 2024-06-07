Duval County School Board chair responds to concerns over investigation linked to superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is hearing from the Duval County School Board chair after Action News Jax found board members knew about issues with its new pick for superintendent.

We previously told you about a whistleblower complaint involving Dr. Christopher Bernier. It came before he applied to DCPS and abruptly quit his job in Lee County.

Board Chair Darryl Willie told Action News Jax the board received a lot of emails during the interview process, including one that confirms the investigation and questions Bernier’s “mysterious departure.”

Willie said the board was made aware of the investigation early in the interview process and took it into consideration when making the final decision to hire Bernier. According to Willie, Bernier offered up the information.

“So, he was fully transparent from the get-go... We knew about what was going on,” Willie said.

Willie also reaffirmed the board’s confidence in their selection.

But some people, like the former Mayor of Atlantic Beach Ellen Glasser, still have concerns.

“We don’t need to make a mistake in hiring a superintendent who’s got that kind of baggage,” Glasser said at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

