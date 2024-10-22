Duval county voters: Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot is October 24th at 5pm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Supervisor of Elections, Jerry Holland, has announced that the deadline for voters to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the upcoming General Election is Thursday, October 24, at 5:00 p.m.

Vote-by-mail allows any registered voter to cast their ballot by mail rather than voting in person during early voting or on Election Day. Requests for a vote-by-mail ballot must be renewed after each general election.

Voters are reminded that vote-by-mail ballots cannot be forwarded by the U.S. Postal Service. If a ballot is returned undeliverable, it cancels the voter’s request on file. Voters should update their mailing address with the Supervisor of Elections if they plan to be away or have moved.

Ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 5.

Ballots can also be dropped off at early voting sites during voting hours or at the Elections Office at 105 E. Monroe Street.

For more information, visit duvalelections.gov or call 904-255-VOTE (8683).

