1 man dead after shootout on MLK Parkway on the Eastside, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is calling a shootout between two cars on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway near Haines Street on the Eastside.

JSO investigators say one vehicle crashed at Bridier and East 3rd streets, only a couple of blocks away from the initial shooting.

JEA officials working there saw the car crash and called 911. One witness told Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson he heard several gunshots.

That man, who asked not to go on camera, told Gibson he heard four gunshots and one of the cars side-swiped his car before crashing.

Right now, investigators do not know the motive for the shooting and they don’t have a suspect at this time.

Police said they have located one of the cars involved in the shooting and it was inside that car where they found one man dead.

The witness said he discovered that the man was shot before authorities arrived and said the man was shot multiple times in his lower body.

“When we looked in there and saw him bleeding, we yelled ‘Call 911, he had been shot,” the witness said. “We called for the workers to bring some towels or something to put pressure or something on it.”

The witness said he never thought a deadly shooting like this would happen in his neighborhood.

“Yeah because we thought it was just a wreck,” he said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous and receive a potential reward.

