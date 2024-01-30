Action News Jax learns that RISE Doro management company got a $6 million tax break from city

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax dug into the history of the RISE Doro building and the company that owns the still-burning structure that caught fire Sunday night.

The Doro Commercial Building was first built in 1903 to 1904. It was the last surviving commercial storefront building from the 19th-century suburb of East Jacksonville.

The building was home to the George Doro Fixture Company, continuously from 1919 to 2016.

The company that owns the Doro, RISE Real Estate, was granted a $6 million tax break in late 2020. It’s a rebate on any property taxes the apartments would have generated.

Mayor Donna Deegan said the city isn’t out any money.

“That was a REV grant of about $6.5 million that doesn’t get paid until the project is completed. It has not been paid out yet and obviously won’t be now until the building is completed,” Deegan said.

Action News Jax spoke to a member of the city council, who said that depending on how much money the developer collects from the insurance company, the city may have to sign off on an even larger tax break in the future if the apartments are rebuilt.

