Avoid northbound Dames Point Bridge, Duval County Emergency Management says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials are asking motorists to avoid the northbound Dames Point Bridge on Interstate 295.

JaxReady, the City of Jacksonville’s Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security division (also known as Duval County Emergency Management), tweeted that drivers should “consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the northbound right lane would be shut down for an undetermined amount of time due to police activity.

The tweet did not give a reason for the closure, but emergency vehicles could be seen at the top of the bridge on Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras.

This is a developing story. Action News Jax will update this story as new information becomes available.

