Calling all Swifties! The Underbelly will host a Taylor Swift-themed dance party this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Underbelly, a popular Downtown Jacksonville bar, is holding a Taylor Swift dance party for Duval County’s biggest Swifties.

The party, which is called “‘Tis the Damn Season,” will begin at 9 p.m. on Sept. 9 for guests who are 18+.

The will feature a DJ playing Swift through her “Eras,” a costume contest and a lipsync battle. There will also be themed photo areas, free koozies, bracelet trading and more.

Tickets are $20 each are can be purchased HERE.

