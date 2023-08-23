CareerSource NEFL hosting first virtual job fair for job seekers interested in remote work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CareerSource Northeast Florida will host its first virtual job fair for remote and hybrid positions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Employers including AmeriHealth Caritas, I-Tech Resources, Waste Management, SNI Companies Staffing Now and several others are actively hiring for about 250 hybrid job positions.

“Although many employers are encouraging their employees to return to the office, there are still those companies in Northeast Florida that have embraced remote employment and are actively working to fill these positions,” said CareerSource NEFL president Bruce Ferguson. “In hosting our first job fair specifically for these employers, we’re excited to expand our service offerings for our partner employers to allow them to reach even more job seekers.”

Job seekers who are interested, and employers with remote/hybrid positions, can both register at https://bit.ly/Remote-HybridVHF82423.

For more information about these recruitment events and other training opportunities and workshops hosted by CareerSource NEFL, visit the events page at https://careersourcenortheastflorida.com/events/.

Read: JSO: Man walks self to hospital after being shot several times in Southwest Jacksonville

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.