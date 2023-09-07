Child was ‘accidentally left by her father’ in car outside of Jacksonville Beach church, DCF says

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned new details about a child who died after being left in a hot car outside of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Preschool in Jacksonville Beach on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Children and Families posted the following information under the “2023 Duval County Child Fatalities” section on its website:

“2 1/2-year-old child was pronounced deceased after she was found unresponsive in the car where she was accidentally left by her father outside of the daycare she attended.”

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said in an update on Wednesday that the child “left in a personal vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of the church.” On Tuesday, JBPD said the child died due to heat-related circumstances.

Police were originally called to the church on Tuesday around 2:40 p.m.

When arriving at the scene, officers located the unresponsive juvenile, who was later pronounced dead.

JBPD said investigators are working with the State Attorney’s Office on this case. DCF said on its website it is also investigating the child’s death.

