Jacksonville Beach Police investigating toddler death due to heat at Bethlehem Lutheran Preschool

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department reported a female toddler died due to heat-related circumstances at the Bethlehem Lutheran Preschool Tuesday afternoon.

JBPD reported that at around 2:40 p.m., Officers received a call due to an unresponsive juvenile at the Bethlehem Lutheran Preschool.

When arriving at the scene, Officers located the unresponsive juvenile, who was later reported deceased.

The age at this time has not been released, but it has been confirmed that the victim was a female toddler, and heat played a role in the child’s death. The child was also reportedly outside on the church’s property.

A daycare was being actively held during the time of the toddler’s death.

Officers are actively working on the investigation to learn the origin of the juvenile’s death.

Action News Jax is at the scene working to learn more information about the cause of death and details surrounding the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when details arrive.

