Cleanup at Jacksonville’s Beaches set for July 5th, volunteers needed

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Fireworks celebrations kick off city-wide for the Fourth of July at 9 p.m. in Jacksonville Beach. But Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol is concerned with beach-goers’ personal fireworks, which will be set off all along the beaches.

“That debris along with all this trash is detrimental to any species of marine life, including turtles, dolphins, shore birds. All those things can affect these animals,” Kevin Brown, a Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol volunteer, said.

Hundreds of volunteers will hit the sand Wednesday to clean up for the sea turtle patrol’s annual July 5th cleanup.

The organization is asking for volunteers to meet at the Beach and Atlantic Boulevard access points at 7 a.m.

Brown said the high tide on the Fourth of July is set for just before 10 p.m., which won’t leave much space for fireworks and push people closer to the dunes.

“It’s going to be a little crowded when this thing goes off,” he said.

The decades-old cleanup tradition started for sea turtles. There are already more than 50 nests so far this season.

Volunteers will be out cleaning until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

