Coming Sunday: Action News Jax interviews Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters on ‘This Week in Jax’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are learning more about the actions of the shooter responsible for killing three people in New Town’s racist mass shooting in August.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters told us what the shooter did leading up to the killing.

“That individual went to Family Dollar first at Kings and Myrtle. He stayed there for several minutes. He went to the trunk of his car, but somebody drove in. A First Coast security guard drove in. Right? And he tried to wait that security guard out, but he couldn’t. He took too long. I don’t know if people realize this, he didn’t go straight to EWU because it is of our opinion, our professional opinion, that EWU wasn’t the target,” Waters said.

