DCPS bus companies hiring, offering incentives for qualified personnel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Durham School Services and Student Transportation of America, the two bus providers contracted by Duval County Public Schools, are looking for qualified drivers in the Jacksonville area.

Both companies are offering several incentives and will provide training for applicants in an attempt to curb the ongoing bus driver shortage. Interested parties can apply in person or online for either company.

For headquarters locations and additional information on how you can apply, visit the tab for “Bus Drivers Wanted” on DCPS’s website.

