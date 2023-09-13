DCPS releases results of community survey on superintendent search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The community has spoken. Duval County Public Schools released the results of its superintendent search survey Tuesday afternoon.

In a school board meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, school leaders discussed the results of the survey and what qualities the community wants to see in the next superintendent.

According to the board, over 3,600 people participated in the survey, and over 65% of respondents were parents or guardians of students in the school district.

Respondents said the most important qualities they wanted in the new superintendent were integrity, a background in education and the ability to lead a diverse district. They also want a superintendent who can build trust and respect, motivate students and staff and lead with humility.

The survey also asked about school district strengths and weaknesses. Diversity was listed as the biggest strength, while transportation and a lack of good teacher retention were both listed as glaring weaknesses.

The board hopes to find a new superintendent by January 2024. This follows the early retirement of Dr. Diana Greene in July, who served as superintendent for five years. Dr. Dana Kriznar is the acting superintendent right now.

In addition to the survey, the district held six community forums in August to garner feedback from the community on the search process. Now that the results are in, the board plans to post the job opening by mid-September and decide on semifinalists by October.

You can find a copy of the finalized timeline for the search on the DCPS website.

