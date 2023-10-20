Downed tree backs up traffic on I-95 SB after Baymeadows Road in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A tree down on Interstate 95 southbound right after Baymeadows Road has traffic backed up.

A viewer shared photos of the tree with Action News Jax.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible to avoid the backup.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.