First Responder Awareness Sticker Program to help identify special needs people in times of crisis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, and JaxReady are partnering up to create a new program to help alert first responders about people with special needs.

The First Responder Awareness Sticker Program “is designed to alert first responders that someone at their residence and/or inside a vehicle may have autism, Alzheimer’s, dementia, or another developmental disability.”

JSO said its Missing Persons Unit will issue up to three stickers per household -- one for the front entrance of the home and two for vehicles belonging to caregivers.

Anyone in need of a sticker should contact the Missing Persons Unit at 904-255-2712 or JaxReady at 904-255-3172.

