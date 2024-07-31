Foolio murder: Neighbors describe scene as SWAT closed in on 4th murder suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 4th suspect in the murder investigation of a local rapper was caught after an hours-long SWAT standoff.

Rashad Murphy was arrested early Tuesday morning at an Ortega apartment complex. Police say that of the 5 people involved, Murphy is one of the 3 shooters who killed rapper Julio Foolio in a Tampa ambush. One shooter, Rashad’s cousin Davion Murphy, remains on the run.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan spoke with a neighbor at the complex when Murphy was arrested. He said the situation was stressful, and he was concerned. He also gave Ryan a video showing the suspect being escorted a patrol car.

Rashad Murphy, 30, is the 4th person arrested in the death of Foolio. Police found him at an apartment complex off Collins Road and brought SWAT trucks. Neighbors like William Golden saw it all unfold.

“They had to cut it from here to there, the end of the palm tree to the end. When I tell you I saw so many cop cars, and it wasn’t regular cars. It was trucks, production trucks, SWAT vehicles... I’ve never seen so many cop cars ever,” Golden explained. “What are the odds a murder suspect is being harbored in the same building as us?”

Murphy is a document gang member of 1200. Police said they, along with the street gang ATK, worked together to target Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones.

Investigators say he was killed after an ongoing feud between the groups that has lasted for years.

“I was more concerned for the safety of my loved ones, my girlfriend, not so much for myself,” said Golden. “It was a relief like, ‘Okay, they got the guy. They found him.’ But even then, it’s still shocking because that’s a murderer. That’s someone who took someone’s life suspectedly.”

Police are still looking for the 5th suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to immediately call Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

