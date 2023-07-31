Former DCPS janitor pleads guilty to lewd and lascivious molestation, other charges dropped

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jury selection was set to begin Monday for Wayne Williams, a former Duval County Public Schools janitor accused of 11 counts of sex crimes with a child.

Instead, Williams entered a plea of guilty to a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation and prosecutors dropped the remaining counts against him.

Judge London Kite said Williams sentenced Williams to 51 months in the Florida State Prison system. He was given credit for 265 days served.

He will also have to complete a sex offender program when he is out of prison.

This is a developing story. Action News Jax will have the latest updates on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.