Inspector General investigating Clara White Mission, says city failed in oversight of grants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Office of Inspector General said the city failed to properly oversee grants awarded to Clara White Mission, a non-profit headed by City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The report states that the organization couldn’t provide accurate data on how many people it serves in its program that gives meals to the homeless. It also says that when Inspector General agents monitored Clara White Mission’s headquarters several times during meal distribution hours, they didn’t see many people waiting to get meals.

In addition to helping the homeless, the Clara White Mission also provides veterans assistance. However, the report also found that the organization overbilled the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs by about $98,000.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The report also mentions that the organization doesn’t provide vocational training, which is listed as and advertised as one of the services it provides.

This report marks the latest round of investigations after 5 of the 6 Clara White Mission board members resigned in 2021 over hiring and COVID-19 concerns. The investigation was handed over to the FBI and was closed in 2023 without publishing any findings.

Pittman said in 2021 that the board members who resigned didn’t understand how processes worked and were making false allegations against her.

Clara White Mission board resignations

Read: 5 board members resign from Clara White Mission over hiring, COVID-19 concerns

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker reached out to Audrey Gibson, who just resigned from running the city’s grants division in June. She said, “The dates precede my time. However, one of my first actions was to create a comprehensive data collection form for all contracts, including direct appropriations. I was also in the process of writing up steps the office was making to address other compliance matters. I suggested contracts be assigned by the amount of a contract instead of just the number of contracts because of the volume of receipts and documents that have to be reviewed.”

CLICK HERE to read the full report released by the Office of Inspector General.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as we learn more.

Read: Audrey Gibson resigns as head of Jacksonville’s grants division

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.