J. Allen Axson, R.L. Brown elementary schools in Jacksonville given ‘all clear’ after bomb threats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Duval County elementary schools have been given the “all-clear” by police after the schools received bomb threats by telephone on Wednesday morning.

The initial communication about the threat was sent to the families of students at J. Allen Axson Montessori School and Richard L. Brown Gifted and Talented Academy at 11:39 a.m. At that time, the district said it would be evacuating both schools.

Here is the message that was sent:

“Hello families of J Allen Axson and RL Brown Elementary Schools. “This is Duval County Public Schools calling. First, I want to assure you that all students and staff are safe. Again, all students and staff are safe. However, in the last few minutes, we did receive a telephone bomb threat at both schools. In an abundance of caution, we are evacuating both schools at this time. In a situation like this, we ask that you refrain from coming the schools at this time. Again, we ask that you do not come to the school at this time. We will keep you updated as we get more information.” — Duval County Public Schools

Families of J. Allen Axson students received an “all clear” message at 12:12 p.m. They were told that students could be picked up at that time:

“Hello J Allen Axson families, this is Duval County Public Schools calling with good news. “Law enforcement has permitted students and staff to return to the school and early dismissal will proceed as normal. “While dismissal will proceed as normal later today, the school is ready to check out students using normal procedures. It is not required or necessary, but under the circumstances, if you want to check out your child early, you may come to the school and follow normal procedures for that. “Thanks again for your understanding and cooperation as we take steps to keep students and staff safe in these situations. Take care. Good bye.” — Duval County Public Schools

An “all clear” message was shared with R.L. Brown families at 12:19 p.m. Families were told that they could pick up their children from Matthew Gilbert Middle School:

“Hello RL Brown families, this is Duval County Public Schools calling with good news. “We are on an early dismissal day, so under the circumstances, early dismissal will be conducted from Matthew Gilbert Middle School. “However, we are now prepared to safely release children to those approved to pick them up. It is not required, but if you want to pick up your children now, you may do so. “Pick up will be from Matthew Gilbert Middle School. Again, it is not required, but if you want to pick up your child early, proceed to the Matthew Gilbert Middle School bus loop, and we are prepared to safely release your child to you. “Thanks again for your cooperation and understanding as we take these steps to keep student safe. Thanks again. Take care.” — Duval County Public Schools

J. Allen Axson is located near Hodges and J. Turner Butler boulevards:

R.L. Brown is near E. 8th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway:

Two campuses of The Bolles School also received a bomb threat on Wednesday morning. Police later gave those campuses the “all clear” as well. It is not yet known if those threats are related to these.

