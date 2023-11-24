Jacksonville animal shelters offering free adoptions for Black Friday Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning on Black Friday, adoption fees at both the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS), will be waived.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This free adoption special will last through Sunday, Nov. 26.

Hundreds of dogs and cats will be available at the JHS Adoption, Education & Pet Help Center and ACPS in Jacksonville. The community is invited to come out to both shelters and meet with pets waiting for their new loving homes.

“Black Friday is all about savings. Why not save a life this season?” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO. “The holidays are a great time to add a new member to the family, and we’re looking forward to seeing many animals at both JHS and ACPS join their new loving homes this weekend!”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Hours of adoption:

JHS: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Friday, Nov 24 – Sunday, Nov. 26

ACPS: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 25 and 26

Read: Deadly 24 hours in Jacksonville; Five shootings and two people dead in violent Thanksgiving holiday

Additional fees may apply. All pets are altered, microchipped, and vaccinated before adoption.

You can view available pets at JHS and ACPS on their respectable websites.

Read: Your Money Jax: How to better save and protect yourself on Black Friday

Read: Nassau County Sheriff releases statement concerning Yulee crash that injured 5 people

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.