Deadly 24 hours in Jacksonville; Five shootings and two people dead in violent Thanksgiving holiday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a violent Thanksgiving Day in Jacksonville. Over the last 24 hours, there have been five shootings where two people have died.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“It’s very disheartening,” a resident at Villa Beauclerc Condominiums said. “The night before Thanksgiving, you know, families are preparing their meals and then all of a sudden, you know, they’re seeing this happen outside their door.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Reaction from a mother who lives in the Sunbeam neighborhood -- site of one of Wednesday night’s homicides -- did not want to be identified. In her 12-plus years living in the complex, she said shootings like this have never happened before.

Related Story: Person shot, group detained after shooting in Sunbeam neighborhood, JSO says

“No, we have a lot of like break-ins next door just in cars, but nothing like this.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed around 10 p.m. last night inside the complex. They also confirmed the suspect fled in a vehicle. After officers tracked it down, they arrested everyone inside.

Related Story: Car sale gone wrong; One injured in shooting outside motel off Beach Boulevard

“I heard that a car followed another car and as soon as the car parked, someone came out, shot the person and got back in their car, and left,” the resident said.

She also said the complex was on lockdown during JSO’s investigation, and this homicide has her extremely concerned.

“We have a lot of kids, all of our kids play together,” she said. “These kids are always outside. I mean, it’s very scary.”

The homicide in Sunbeam was one of five shootings over the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday night, JSO said a 19-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in Spring Park. They’re expected to be ok.

About an hour later, another person was shot and killed in the Durkeeville neighborhood.

Then on Thursday, around noon, another man was shot in downtown Jacksonville. JSO said the shooting began when two men who knew each other got into an argument before one of them shot the other in the back. The suspect fled the area. That victim is expected to be okay.

Related Story: Argument leads to Thanksgiving Day shooting downtown, one man injured

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

JSO is still searching for the shooting suspect in four of the shootings.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.