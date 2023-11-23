Argument leads to Thanksgiving Day shooting downtown, one man injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday morning an argument between two men led to a shooting downtown.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in front of a convenience store on East Union St. According to details, two men who knew each other got into an argument. As one of the men walked away, the other pulled out a revolver and shot him once in the back.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but has been described as suffering a non-life-threatening injury.

JSO told Action News Jax that the suspect ran from the scene. There is an active search to find him.

Sgt. Richardson with JSO said that if you have any information on this shooting or know where the suspect might be you are asked to call police at 904-630-0500.

This is the fourth shooting to take place where two people died in the last 24 hours.

