JSO responds to a teen that was shot in the Spring Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to Wolfson’s Hospital about a teen shot in the groin.

On Nov. 22, a 19-year-old male was dropped off at the hospital with single gunshot wound to his groin.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries but was transported to Shand’s Hospital for further treatment.

Read: Five people injured after police chase ends in vicious crash, Nassau Sheriff’s Office reports

According to the victim, the shooting occurred on Spring Park Road but JSO was not able to locate a crime scene for find any evidence.

JSO has Violent Crime Detectives actively investigating.

Read: Search for road rage car; Police looking for BMW and suspect connected to Jacksonville shooting

JSO is asking residents with any information to call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Person shot, group detained after shooting in Sunbeam neighborhood, JSO says

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.