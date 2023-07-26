Jacksonville mayor holding ‘Community Conversations’ in each of the city’s 14 council districts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s new mayor is inviting the community to come meet with her to ask questions and share their concerns.

Mayor Donna Deegan will be hosting “community conversations” in each of the city’s 14 council districts and the first one will be held Thursday, Aug. 3.

It will be held in Councilman Michael Boylan’s District 6 at the Mandarin Senior Center, 3848 Hartley Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Deegan’s office said that the “topics of discussion include infrastructure, health, economy, public safety, arts, culture and entertainment, constituency and community outreach, and military and veteran affairs.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

To see the full schedule of community conversations, click here. NOTE: Community conversations for some districts have not yet been scheduled.

To find your council district, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.