2 Jacksonville officers, person outside their disabled SUV hit by car that slid on I-95 near Myrtle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver who lost control of their vehicle on Interstate 95 hit a person outside of their disabled SUV and two Jacksonville officers who were helping that person, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The initial crash happened on I-95 southbound after the Myrtle Avenue overpass around 10:45 a.m., JSO said.

A driver lost control of their SUV, rolling over and sliding into the center median, “which goes down into a valley between I-95 northbound and I-95 southbound,” JSO said.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer and a JSO Community Service Officer both pulled over around the same time to check on the driver. The JSO officer was parked in the inside breakdown lane of I-95 northbound and the CSO was parked on I-95 southbound in the center breakdown lane on the inside shoulder of the road.

JSO said the officers went into the valley of the median to check on the driver, who was making phone calls as the JSO officer and the CSO returned to the CSO car.

Around this time, JSO said the second driver lost control of their vehicle after going over the Myrtle overpass on I-95 southbound. JSO said that car slid off the road and into the median, hitting both the JSO officer and the CSO, and then slid into the valley, hitting the driver of the SUV from the first crash.

The JSO officer and CSO were taken to the hospital for their injuries and both are stable. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, JSO said.

The driver of the second car that slid off the road was not injured.

“There is no indication of impairment at this time, speed and roadway conditions are being evaluated by detectives,” JSO said.

Police said the inside lane of I-95 southbound in the area is blocked and will remain blocked for the next two to three hours.

“Traffic flow is affected due to a large first responder response and onlookers slowing to look at the crash,” JSO said.

