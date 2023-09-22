Jacksonville police searching for escaped prisoner who ran away from work van

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped prisoner.

Gianna J. Ludd, 27, was out with a work crew when he ran away from the work van, JSO said in a news release.

Ludd was last seen in the 7000 block of Lorain Street, JSO said. That’s west of Tallulah Avenue and North Pearl Street.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police said Ludd is currently incarcerated for Violation of Probation and Resisting Officers Without Violence.

He is described as 5′7″ tall, weighing 160 lbs, has brown eyes and black hair. It is unknown what clothing he is wearing, as JSO said he discarded his jail clothing.

If you have information that could lead to Ludd’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or 911.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.