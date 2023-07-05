Jacksonville Public Library needs volunteer tour guides for Holocaust exhibit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Public Library is asking for volunteers to put on the Americans and the Holocaust exhibition in September.

Jacksonville Public Library is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s.

The exhibition will be at the Main Library from Sept. 1 to Oct. 13 in the fourth-floor atrium, next to the Library’s Holocaust Collection, Memory Lab and Special Collections Department. The first scheduled public tour will be on Sept. 5.

Using the exhibition content and a guided script, volunteer docents will help visitors understand the two fundamental questions posed by the exhibition: “What did Americans know?” and “What more could have been done?”

Docents must be able to adapt their tour for large groups, small groups and visitors of various ages.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to attend 4 hours of training (over two days): One day during the week of August 7-12 and one day during the week of August 14-18.

Volunteers will also be asked to present a sample tour for library staff during the week of August 21-25, pass a criminal background check and commit to 6 hours per week (two 3-hour shifts or one full day) during the exhibition’s run in September and October.

In addition to gaining practical work experience and joining a community of volunteers, volunteers will receive validated parking during volunteer shifts, a free copy of The Complete Maus by Art Spieglman and two complimentary tickets to the Museum of Contemporary Art Jacksonville.

People interested in volunteering must sign up by July 22. You can sign up on the Jacksonville Public Library website.

