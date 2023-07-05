Community First Igloo hosting UFC 290 Watch Party in Icemen Esports lounge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Community First Igloo is inviting the public to a UFC 290 Watch Party in the Icemen Esports lounge on July 8.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The watch party will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $99 and include a PPV private viewing broadcast of the entire main card in the Icemen Esports lounge, access to an appetizer buffet, which runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., one domestic beer bucket and one Icemen pint glass.

For more information, contact info@communityfirstigloo.com.

You can buy tickets for the watch party HERE.

Read: Cat Empire slated to perform at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in October

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.