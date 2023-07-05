Cat Empire slated to perform at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in October

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Cat Empire announced the group will be making a stop at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall this fall.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The rock band is slated to perform Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. The band will be promoting its new album, Cinema, in addition to playing old favorites. Cinema releases in the United States on July 6.

CLICK HERE for more information or to buy tickets.

Read: Nassau County Schools offering free “Bounce Back to School” event for students

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.