Nassau County Schools offering free “Bounce Back to School” event for students

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Nassau County Schools, with the help of several community partners, is putting on a “Bounce Back to School” event to get students ready for the upcoming school year.

The event is set to take place July 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Peck Center Gymnasium in Fernandina Beach.

While there, students will be able to get their free school-required physicals, vision screening, select child immunizations and more. There will also be backpacks and school supplies available, and Healthy Start is putting on a “Walk-in Baby Shower,” which is new this year.

